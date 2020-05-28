Union County seniors, parents ask School Board to allow graduation ceremony

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents and high school seniors in Union County are gearing up to make their voices heard. They’re expected to find out if they’ll get to walk across the stage for graduation.

The seniors and their families planned a drive by parade down Millbridge Parkway to support seniors who want to walk across the stage for graduation.

“Like a roller coaster. It’s been crazy,” senior Cailin Stone said.

Stone and her fellow high school seniors have had an unusual year.

The pandemic has closed schools, and now, Stone and her friends just want something that feels normal: The chance to walk across the stage at graduation.

“It’s pretty monumental in our lives. It’s something you always look back to. It’s our first degree that will get, our diplomas, and it’s just a memory that we’ll never forget,”

Thursday night, the Union County Board of Education is meeting to talk about graduation plans.

The seniors from Cuthbertson High School are planning a parade in Waxhaw to let the board know they believe in-person graduations could be held safely at several high school stadiums in the county.

“This isn’t just for Cuthbertson seniors, it’s for all of Union County. We want to make sure that all of Union County is being heard,”

These seniors want to end the school year the same way as those who have gone before them.

“I feel like once you step into elementary school you’re looking for that senior year to walk across the stage, shake your principal’s hand and be surrounded by all your classmates,”

Parents tell FOX 46 that they’ve gone to school officials with plans to let high schools which have bigger stadiums hold graduations for those that have smaller stadiums.

They should find out tonight at the school board meeting if those plans have been approved.