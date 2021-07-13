Union County School Board votes to make masks optional for students

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Public School Board of Education voted 9-0 to allow masks to be optional for students when the new school year begins on August 1.

The vote came during Tuesday’s board meeting in the midst of the CDC changing its guidelines last week stating that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks.

However, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper still hasn’t updated the state guidelines for masks in schools.

Gov. Cooper said the guidelines are still being looked at for a possible adjustment. The executive order in N.C. requiring teachers and students to wear masks regardless of vaccination status is set to expire at the end of July.