Union County School Board votes to hold in-person graduation ceremonies, going against Cooper’s order

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Union County School Board has decided to go against Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, saying they plan to hold an in-person graduation for high school seniors.

The Board voted during an emergency Thursday night Zoom meeting. The meeting started off closed, and opened up to the public after about an hour.

The Governor’s current order in phase two prohibits mass gatherings of more than 25 people in outdoor spaces, including stadiums.

RELATED: UNION COUNTY SENIORS, PARENTS ASK SCHOOL BOARD TO ALLOW GRADUATION CEREMONY

Union County parents and students planned a drive by parade down Millbridge Parkway Thursday evening before the meeting took place to support seniors who want to walk across the stage for graduation.

Parents told FOX 46 that they went to school officials with plans to let high schools which have bigger stadiums hold graduations for those that have smaller stadiums.