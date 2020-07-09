Union County School Board votes to change name of high school mascot

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parkwood High School in Union County is officially getting a new mascot.

The school board voted for the change after some people in the community said the original ‘rebels’ mascot was hurtful.

“This is no new idea but I think this was the right moment in history for us to come together and see some racial equity and some racial justice,” Samuel Robinson said.

Robinson is the former student body president of Parkwood High School and he led the charge to have the Union County school board change the ‘Rebels’ mascot.

“For one of my friends to say as an African-American athlete that he was hurt having to wear the mascot, or the name that stands for the mascot that stands for the people that fought to keep his ancestors enslaved that was powerful for me and that was a new understanding,” Robinson said.

He says the mascot had been an issue for decades and although other schools changed theirs, but Parkwood refused.

“This is obviously a polarizing issue and for some people that name or confederate monument or flag or whatever you call it those things stand for heritage and for other people it stands for hate. But, I think this was a good moment in the community for people to take a moment and listen.”

Robinson wrote a letter to the board urging them to change the mascot. He also started an online petition garnering more than 3,000 signatures. Last night the board voted in his favor six to two. Those two members said cost was the reason they voted against it.

“I commend Chairwoman Mellissa Merrill and a number of the other members who said right now cost is not a factor but what’s important is making sure that students in our community feel comfortable with where they go to school and have a mascot that represents them,” Robinson said.

As far as a new mascot, Robinson says the area has a rich history with the Revolutionary War, so one of the names on the table could be the ‘Parkwood Patriots’.