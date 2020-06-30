Union County School Board plans to create diversity committee in wake of board member’s racially insensitive posts

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Union County School Board member has resigned after posting racially insensitive content online.

The posts on board member Travis Kiker’s personal Facebook account led to complaints via email and phone to the district office late last week, and ultimately led to the Monday morning press conference where the school board chair said Kiker had submitted his resignation.

In a statement, Kiker said: “In light of recent events, I believe my continued service will serve as a distraction to our key priority of 42,000 children and 5,400 employees. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge my utmost respect and support for all of our teachers.”

He also posted this lengthy apology on his personal Facebook page.

Immediately following his resignation the school board held a special meeting. Among the discussion, forming a citizen’s advisory committee for diversity within Union County Schools.

“This is a conversation we have all been having for quite some time.”

The goal is to have students and adults sit on the committee. As for the future of the empty seat on the school board. The board will discuss with the Union County Republican Party before appointing someone to the seat.