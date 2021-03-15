Union County Public Schools votes to increase in-person learning days

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Union County Public Schools voted Monday night to increase in-person learning days for students.

The UCPS Board of Education decided to increase in-person instruction for elementary, middle and high schools.

Beginning, Monday, April 12, middle and high schools will transition to Plan A, with in-person instruction five days a week.

In addition, elementary students will add one more day to the Plan A schedule and attend school in-person five days a week.

Under the new plan, schools will operate in person and virtually Monday through Friday and remote learning will still be an option for students and families who choose to continue classes at home.

The Board says principals and administrators will follow up with parents to provide additional information about health and safety guidelines, school operations, etc.

Note: Monday, April 12 is no longer a Remote Learning Day. All students on Plan A will report to school.