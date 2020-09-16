Union County Public Schools to go remote Thursday over flooding concerns

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Union County Public Schools say they will have all students and staff working remote on Thursday as the threat of flooding grows.

With the county under a Flash Flood Watch until Friday and a possible 6-8 inches of rain expected, the district issued the announcement Wednesday that they will operate on a full remote learning schedule.

They say although schools will be closed, instruction for all students will continue virtually.

Curbside meal locations are also closed and all athletic practices are canceled as road conditions could become dangerous.

Friday will remain a remote learning day for all students.