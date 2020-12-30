Union County Public Schools vote 7-1 to switch to remote learning temporarily during Wednesday emergency meeting

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County Public Schools voted 7-1 in favor of temporary remote learning during an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.
Following the holiday break, remote learning will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, Wednesday, Jan. 6 and, Thursday, Jan. 7. Friday will be a Teacher Work Day.
Students and staff will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 11.
The emergency meeting Wednesday came after a recommendation from the Union County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan to return to remote learning next week due to COVID-19 data being delayed from the last two weeks and other delays in contract tracing.
Union County school nurses are currently remote and will return Jan. 4 to go through the data.
Union County is currently listed in the critical/red tier of the COVID-19 statewide alert system.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced earlier this month that they were reverting to entire remote learning, including pre-K and students with disabilities, through at least mid-January.
The Union County Board will meet again in-person on Jan. 12, 2021, at 7 p.m.
