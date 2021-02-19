Union County principal charged in domestic violence case issues apology

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Union County principal arrested and charged in a domestic violence case has issued an apology.

According to an incident report from the Asheville Police Department, Kathryn “Kate” Earp, 33, was arrested and charged after a domestic violence incident with an intimate partner at a motel.

Earp is the principal at Poplin Elementary School.

In a letter to parents, Earp said in part, “I apologize for any embarrassment this has caused our school. What I want you to know is that I am still committed to being the principal of Poplin Elementary. I am dedicated to serving our students and staff and leading Poplin as we continue high-quality instruction and keeping our school safe.”

Union County Public Schools declined to provide a statement when FOX 46 reached out, only saying she was still employed.