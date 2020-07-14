Union County man says he plans to put up flagpole with Parkwood ‘Rebels’ flag, Confederate flag near school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local man is fighting back against a school board’s decision to get rid of its ‘Rebel’ mascot.

On July 7, in a six to two vote, the Union County Public School Board voted to remove Parkwood High School’s ‘Rebel’ mascot.

FOX 46 spoke with former student body president Samuel Robinson about the issue surrounding the school nickname. He said it’s been a debate for decades.

“This was the right moment in history for us to come together and see some racial equity and some racial justice,” Robinson said,

Sunday, a man named Jeff Cook posted this to Facebook about the vote, saying he’s raising $8,000 to purchase land near Parkwood to “keep ole rebel alive.”

RELATED: UNION COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD VOTES TO CHANGE NAME OF HIGH SCHOOL MASCOT

The post was met with mixed reaction. One commenter saying, “He is wanting to do something to remember the school he went to, his memories, his childhood, and his friends and relatives that probably built that school.”

Another said, “Where were all of y’all when the school was petitioning the funds for school athletics?”

Cook responded to comments “nothing about this flag represents racism. It is unfortunate that a racist group such as the KKK chose this flag. I do not align myself with nor do I agree with any of the racist rhetoric they preach.”

FOX 46 went near Parkwood High School to see how others felt about the post. One man put it simply, saying everyone has a right to their own opinion.

“Everybody got to sort of try to go after peace. We have to live in this world together. We got to,” said John Deese.

FOX 46 did reach out to Jeff Cook directly for a comment. We have not heard back.

To make your voice heard on the issue, leave a comment on our Facebook here.