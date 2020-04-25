Union County leaders say plans are in place to get the county up and running

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County officials say they’ve begun operations to get the county back up and running.

The farmers market will re-open this weekend while county offices, the library and parks will open for passive use on May 11.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerry Simpson is urging Governor Roy Cooper to re-open small businesses that have been deemed non-essential.

“So we have a real problem right now justifying that we have small businesses in our county where we have a low incidence of the disease and they sit there and languish without being able to open in attempting to comply with the order,” Chairman Simpson said.

Stay-at-home orders in Cabarrus County will stay in effect through April 2. County leaders say no other decisions have been made at this time.

Gaston County officials tell FOX 46 they were hoping to reopen on April 29, but that was before governor cooper announced the state stay-at-home order would be extended.