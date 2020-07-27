Union County K9 ‘Camden’ awarded bulletproof vest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County Emergency Services K-9 Camden will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Camden’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K-9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

“The award of this vest for Camden provides a greater sense of safety and security for him,” said Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli, who is Camden’s partner. “Unfortunately, even accelerant detection K-9s and their handlers sometimes have to respond and work in hostile environments.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.