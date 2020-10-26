Union County elementary students return to classroom Monday

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s back to the classroom for elementary school students in Union County.

Cars wrapped around Stallings Elementary School on Monday, the first day K- 5 students could return to in-person learning four out of five days a week.

Cathy Mills Jones waited about 15 minutes to drop her second grader off. It’s one place he’s excited to go because he gets to see his friends.

“He misses that interaction,” Jones said.

Parents patiently waited while police directed traffic in the parking lot. Staff members greeted and screened students making sure they were wearing a mask.

“They’re doing their best and I think they have done a good job.”

For the last two months, students in the Union County district have been switching between in person and virtual learning.

With the district gradually adding more school days throughout the week, Jones says virtual learning was difficult for her family and even for some teachers.

“All of our kiddos I think are struggling at some level and I know my son’s teacher wants the kids there four days a week because she’s not getting all the access that she needs to be able to teach them,” she said.

While some parents are relieved students are back in the classroom, there are still fears about catching the virus.

In a statement the district says “Union County Public Schools is continuing to follow all health and safety guidance outlined by federal, state and local officials.”

It goes on to say that “administrators will continue to monitor all safety measures and make adjustments when needed.”

This week, district leaders closed one its elementary schools for two weeks after two people tested positive for coronavirus. Jones is hoping the virus doesn’t reach her son’s school.

“We all want the same thing to happen we all want the same outcome, we want everyone to be safe we want all of our kiddos to learn the most that they can so just love on people that’s what everybody needs right now.”

Not every elementary school student will be back in class this week this though. Unionville Elementary School will go full remote for at least two weeks after at least one staff member and a student tested positive for the virus.

