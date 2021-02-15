Union County elementary school principal arrested for assault

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The principal at Poplin Elementary School was arrested in Asheville on Jan. 3 for simple assault, the Buncombe Detention Center says.

According to an incident report from the Asheville Police Department, Kathryn “Kate” Earp, 33, was arrested and charged after a domestic violence incident with an intimate partner at a motel. She was released on Jan. 4.

Fox 46 reached out to Union County Public Schools and they declined to provide a statement but say she is still employed with the school.

Earp’s bio can be found on Poplin Elementary’s website.

