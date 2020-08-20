Union County elementary school moves to plan C after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)— An elementary school in Union County has decided to go all-remote after two teachers tested positive for the virus.

District officials say two staff members at Poplin Elementary tested positive for COVID-19, exposing several other staff members to the virus.



Union County Public Health along with Union County Public Schools made the decision to close Poplin Elementary for students and staff Aug. 20 – Sept. 7. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely.

“Because the health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with the persons who tested positive. According to NC General Statute 115C-21A, UCPS is unable to publicly identify the persons involved,” UCPS said.

District officials say if any student had direct contact with the staff members, parents will receive a letter from the County Health Department. In addition, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with the family.

UCPS says they are following cleaning protocols, disinfecting and sanitizing the impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the CDC and NCDHHS.