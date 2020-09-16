Union County community holds prayer vigil for missing teenage girls, last seen days ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Union County came together to pray for two teenage girls who they say haven’t been seen for days.

According to a Facebook group, Katie Anne Fleig, 17, and Kayla Glenn, 15 both went missing from the Union County area just days apart.

They say Fleig was last seen on Friday, Sept 11 around 7 a.m. in front of her home on Windy Hill Lane in Indian Trail. It is believed she was wearing a green jacket, ripped jeans and a pink shirt with white stripes.

Fleig was reportedly picked up by a 20-year-old man, possibly by the name of Ryan, in an older gold Ford Focus with VA tags. The first letter is known to be ‘K’, but the rest of the license plate number is unknown.

The group says the pair was possibly spotted at the Sweet Frog on Sun Valley around noon and in downtown Charlotte around 4 p.m.

Kayla Glenn was reportedly last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Union County.

Police are looking in Stanly County and Union County. Anyone with information is asked to contact 704-261-4965 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 704-283-3789.