Union County community comes together to clean local cemetery

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tall grass is taking over tombstones in a Marshville cemetery, so the community decided to get results, taking care of the final resting place of their loved ones.

“The response I got was wonderful,” neighbor Mandy Helms said. She helped clean up the cemetery.

Helms was the one who brought neighbors together to beautify the Marshville cemetery where some of her loved ones and several others are resting.

“I wasn’t angry or anything like that. My thought process was if there is an issue. If somebody who cuts is sick. I’m going to reach out and post on ‘What’s Up Marshville,’ to see if anyone wanted to help me come out and cut the grass,” Helms said.

Helms says it was important to her to get the grass cut, weeds pulled and tombstones dusted because she visits the cemetery often. It’s where her late grandmother and grandfather are buried.

“I’m a paramedic with another county and I always take 205 to work and on my way home. My grandfather and my great grandmother is buried in that cemetery. A lot of times I go by just to check on things,” Helms said. “This is my hometown. If we are in need, hey, I mean, I’m just one little person. Together, we did it.”

A dozen people cared for 22 acres of land and according to Helms, they’ll do it all over again.

