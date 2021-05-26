Union Co. Sheriff’s Office: 6th-grader charged after pointing loaded gun at other students, making threats

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Officials in Union County say a student brought a loaded handgun to a school building Wednesday.

Union County Public Schools says the incident occurred at East Union Middle School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, school resource officer seized a loaded .380 handgun from a 6th-grade student. They say the student had allegedly communicated threats toward other students and pointed the firearm toward one of them. Those students alerted school officials, who then notified the resource officer.

No injuries occurred and the student was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and communicating threats. A secure custody order has been issued and the student will be held pending an appearance before a Juvenile Court Judge.

Union County Public Schools sent out a message to parents Wednesday afternoon, saying:

“Good evening parents, this is Dr. Croffut calling with an important message. I want to make you aware of a situation that happened at school today.

An East Union Middle student brought a loaded firearm to school today. There were no injuries related to this matter and all students remained safe. As soon as staff learned about the weapon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was contacted. The student involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct.

Parents, we take all safety matters very seriously. Weapons are not allowed on our campus. We need your help in keeping a safe learning environment. Please talk to your students about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences related to violating the UCPS Code of Conduct.

Thank you for your cooperation and partnership with East Union Middle School.“