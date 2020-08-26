Union Co. elementary school transitions to full remote learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Weddington Elementary School has decided to transition to full remote learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Union County Public Schools made the announcement Wednesday, saying that several staff members and students may have been exposed to the virus.

The school will be closed beginning Thursday, Aug. 27, and will not reopen again until Tuesday, Sept. 8. Students and staff will all work remotely during this time.

UCPS says they are working with the individual who tested positive to determine anyone who may have had close contact. The district says they are also following guidelines from the Union County Health Department.

The families of any students who are identified as having close contact with the staff member will be contacted by the school nurse or a Union County Public Health employee within 24 hours.

UCPS says this time will be used to clean and disinfect the school.

“UCPS is following cleaning protocols and will properly disinfect and sanitize the school according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,” the school system said in a statement.