Unexpected delivery: Beer truck crashes into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An unexpected delivery showed up for some Charlotte residents Thursday afternoon.

A Miller Lite tractor-trailer crashed into a home in the Plaza-Shamrock neighborhood. Thankfully, the homeowners had just left the house before the semi, full of suds, crashed.

“I was nervous,” said neighbor Angelia Bates, “But they were ok.”

It’s not clear what caused the wreck.

Tire markings from the scene show the truck appeared to jump the curb off of Sugar Creek Road and drove into the home off of Admiral Ave.

The home suffered significant damage and it took a whole team of workers and two tow trucks more than an hour to get the beer big-rig off the street.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” said Bates.