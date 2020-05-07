Unemployment woes continue for many North Carolinians in need

Some people who’ve run into issues on the website have spent weeks making phone calls trying to sort this out and worrying if they’ll be able to pay their bills.

The amount of time Paula Stoltz has spent on the phone is staggering.

“Honestly, I’m going to say over a thousand times. I kept redialing and redialing,” Stoltz said.

She kept trying to get in touch with someone at the call center for North Carolina’s Division of Employment security.

She told me she got furloughed from her job as a server in mid-March. Then, her husband got laid off.

“I was in tears. I was in tears and my husband would say ‘don’t cry, don’t cry.’ I’ll say, ‘I’m not getting any money. How am I going to pay the mortgage? How are we going to pay the mortgage? How am I going to pay for my car? How am I going to do anything?”

It took her emailing every person’s email she could find at the department of commerce to finally get this resolved more than six weeks after this all started.

“I was cursing them out day after day, but I know what they’re going through.”

A new study released Thursday by the personal finance website WalletHub found North Carolina ranks sixth among states for the increase in unemployment claims. When you compare the last week of April this year to 2019, claims were up 2600 percent.

“They can’t wait on the federal government. They’ve already had to wait, for some, way too long,” said Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County.

A bill Republican Rep. Saine voted for this weekend sets aside $70 million for the state to spend on government operations including staffing at the call center, but it’s still not clear just how much money will go to that or how much staffing will change.

“They can ramp up or ramp down to deal with the problem as it comes to them instead of trying to play catchup weeks after the fact,” Rep. Saine said.

The Division of Employment Security already has tripled the number of people handling claims as thousands more come in every day.