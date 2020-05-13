Unemployment troubles continue for many as Congress looks to provide more help

The government is looking to give you more money to make it through the coronavirus shutdown. It’s part of a new $3 trillion plan out of Washington.

The new proposal includes an additional $600 in unemployment benefits through next year, but here’s the problem, many people are still waiting to get the unemployment they need right now.

One FOX 46 viewer says he’s still waiting on his unemployment check. He emailed saying he’s been out of work for six weeks and his bills are falling behind.

“I thought they’d have it figured out by now. It’s been like six, seven weeks,” Edgar Mendoza said.

Mendoza is a single dad of three girls under the age of five and hasn’t worked in close to two months.

“My first week was the first week of April and I filed and I filed and I haven’t heard anything back from them since,” said Mendoza.

Close to half a million people have filed for unemployment in North Carolina, with thousands experiencing the same issues as Mendoza.

“Financially, it’s been a struggle,” he said.

Mendoza first filed at the end March.

“Thank God I qualify for some food assistance, so I’m getting that. If it wasn’t for that, I don’t know. My rent, my lights, I’ve been paying that with the money I had saved up but that’s pretty much gone.”

He received this paper work saying he was eligible for benefits. Shortly after that, Edgar say all three of his daughters became very sick and were tested for the coronavirus.

The tests came back negative, but the family still had to quarantine. No unemployment and no opportunity to even look for work meant no money coming into this household.

“I could really use the help. I’m not trying to free load off the government. If I could work, I would work. I like to work. If I didn’t need the help I wouldn’t have asked,” Mendoza said.

FOX 46 is working to get results for Mendoza. We reached out to the North Carolina Department of Commerce to ask what’s the hold up.

A spokesperson says they’re looking into it, but Mendoza says he has a message for state leaders. Mendoza hasn’t received unemployment.

“The people from the government, the Governor–Mr. Roy Cooper–hey man help me out,” Mendoza said.