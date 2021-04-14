UNCG men’s basketball coach Wes Miller accepts head coaching position at Cincinnati

GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro head men’s basketball coach Wes Miller has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Cincinnati, according to a news release from UNCG.



Miller, a Greensboro native, spent the last 10 seasons with the Spartans compiling a 185-134 (.566) overall record. The two-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year led UNCG to its second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years after winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles in the 2021 season.

“We are appreciative of everything that Wes has done not only for elevating the men’s basketball program, but for our university,” UNCG Director of Athletics Kim Record said. “Under his leadership, Wes has won at an elite level, but more importantly, he made sure he graduated student-athletes at a high rate, forged a strong bond with our men’s basketball alumni, and contributed to the community. I want to thank Coach Miller for his commitment to UNCG these past 10 years. We wish him all the best at Cincinnati. They are getting a terrific leader and a better human being.”

UNCG won a school-record 29 games during the 2018-19 season and earned the No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament.

Miller and his staff also developed several players who are currently competing professionally.

“Regarded as one of the top young coaches in college basketball, Miller built the Spartans into perennial championship and NCAA Tournament contenders was named as ESPN.com’s No. 1 Coach Under 40 in May 2020 and also was tabbed for The Athletic’s 40 Under 40 list a year ago,” UNCG said in a news release.

A national search for the program’s next head coach will begin immediately.