UNCC to test wastewater for signs of COVID-19, new chancellor says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UNC-Charlotte plans to test for COVID-19 in the wastewater from residence halls when students return to

Campus in several weeks. Samples from the wastewater will be tested in on-campus labs.

“If we see elevated levels in wastewater we can do testing and isolation and quarantine if things escalate then we will continue to work through and if we have to shift to a fully online modality we can do that,” Chancellor Dr. Sharon Gaber said.

Gaber is the chancellor at UNCC, and the first woman to hold the position at the school. She announced the plans Wednesday.

Dr. Gaber says students will only be tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Gaber says about half of the classes this fall will be online, the other half will be in-person.

We have told our students our faculty and staff if you have a concern a preexisting condition, we can work and try to accommodate you online at a remote site.

She also says that despite the pandemic enrollment remains strong at around 28,000 graduate and undergraduate students and the university is expecting its largest freshman class, but she says there are more commuters this year. “I think students might be staying a little closer to home because of the uncertainties associated with the pandemic, so I think we may have a few more commuter students,” she said