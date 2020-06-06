UNCC graduate’s rap following George Floyd’s death goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A 24-year-old UNC Charlotte Graduate is using his love and passion for music to send a strong message to the world.

He’s standing by the black community as the fight for justice and equality continues.

At just 24-years-old, Keaton Shaheen is using music as an outlet to spread a big message to those watching.

“It’s not about me at all,” said Shaheen. “It’s about the message.”

After witnessing the video of 46-year-old Minneapolis man Geoge Floyd pinned to the ground by the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin, The UNCC graduate went straight to finding the right words to impact the world.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Shaheen. “It was inhumane and I’ve seen this too many times on video.”

Shaheen has made other videos and songs in response to current events, including the shooting at UNC Charlotte.

“I just felt really led to speak out and give a message of unification and justice to bring about change,” said Shaheen.

The rap has gone viral, with tens of thousands of views across multiple social media platforms. In the rap, he shares his one wish for the world to be one.

“It’s been incredible,” Shaheen said. “I think a lot of people believe in the message and as a white male, it’s a lot to say I am standing with the black community in this time of change and this time of seeking justice and equality.”

And with these words he speaks, he hopes to unify hundreds of people all across the world.

“I think this is a strong time to unify people of all skin colors,” he said. “It’s a time to just be together and support the black community as justice and change are sought after.”