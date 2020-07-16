Charlotte 49ers Football adopts special teammate fighting cancer

"You would never know this kid has spent half of his life in hospitals. He’s just the most positive person."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With a little help from his mom, Devin Kiser logged into the UNC Charlotte 49ers football team meeting Wednesday afternoon. These meetings happen almost daily but Kiser will never forget this one.

Head Coach Will Healy introduced the 8-year-old as the newest member of the football family.

“This is your team,” Coach Healy said.

Players and coaches started to cheer and chant Devin’s name. Kiser could hardly contain his excitement.

“I was just shocked,” Devin said. “I felt like really happy and stuff.”

Four years ago Devin seemed to have trouble walking. A series of tests would lead doctors to diagnose him with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. His cancer came back in 2019.

“You would never know this kid has spent half of his life in hospitals. He’s just the most positive person,” said Allison Kiser, Devin’s mom.

“The attitude, energy, passion, and positivity that Devin displays every time you talk to him. He just lights up the room,” described Coach Healy.

Devin became a 49er through Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, a non-profit that connects kids fighting cancer with college teams.

“We’re so grateful you’re taking the time to welcome someone else into the family,” said Denis Murphy with the foundation.

Devin had already met Coach Healy and actually schooled him in video games so the story goes. Coach Healy stopped by Levine Children’s Hospital where Devin happened to be. They both remember the visit.

“I walked into the hospital and had no idea the impact Devin would have on my life,” said Healy.

Cheering for the 49ers runs in the family. Devin’s aunt and grandparents graduated from UNCC. After his first official meeting, Devin’s dad, Mike, who usually cheers for App State dropped into the call sporting his 49er gear.

The pandemic has complicated things for Devin and his family. He’s considered in the high-risk category for coronavirus. For now, his family is not taking any chances and he is staying home to stay safe. It’s all about perspective. Devin’s mom, Allison, says he’s happy compared to this time last year when he was sick and in the hospital.

When the time is right Devin wants to take a trip from his Mooresville home to the team’s locker room. Coach Healy says the door will always be open for Devin.

Before they broke the virtual huddle the players prayed for Devin. After all, he’s part of the football family now.

“I’m so lucky to have them,” Devin said with a big smile.