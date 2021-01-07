UNCC Criminal Justice professor reacts to violence at the Capitol

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shannon Reid, Associate Professor at UNC Charlotte, is responding to the riot at the nation’s Capitol.

Reid specializes in criminal justice, traditional and white power gangs.

She believes Wednesday’s violence was a surprise for many, but the blueprint for the chaos was spread on social media.

“I think what surprised a lot of people was the unpreparedness of law enforcement to deal with a threat that had been fairly broadly broadcast on social media, as an event that was going to take place, she explained.”

There have been talks about how to identify those who showed up to the Capitol. Whether to call them “demonstrators,” “protestors,” “rioters,” or “mobsters.” Reid said many protests are meant to be peaceful, but it all comes down to the behavior of the participants.

“There’s an intention of pushing for positive change,” she started. “That’s not always the case, but what tipped this over was that the intention behind it was to always cause chaos and push a conspiracy theory, ‘stop the steal.”

Throughout the Trump presidency the phrase “white supremacy” has been associated to Trump and his supporters.

We asked Reid if today’s violence was a result of the president not condemning white supremacy.

“When you have somebody like Trump who is pushing social media narratives and is accessing these groups and saying, ‘I’m on your side,’ it allows for those individuals to be more vocal. So, what you would have said online anyways, now you’re going to show up and wear the shirt and the flag and carry the flag.” she added, “It’ll be here when he’s gone. This is sort of proof that just because we’re transitioning doesn’t mean these individuals are going to disappear.”

As for the treatment in these rioters, Reid said there was a different law enforcement response.

“It’s a huge message… In my work we have been pushing now for years that law enforcement need to be taking these groups more seriously.” She continued, ” When these groups show up, they tend to be coddled by police in a way that we do not see other groups being met with.”

Reid believes moving forward, groups pushing for violence and conspiracy agendas should be monitored. She said young teenagers and adults should continue to be monitored on social media to make sure these incidents don’t happen.

