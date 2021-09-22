UNCC releases guidelines and safety protocols for Friday’s first home game

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — UNC Charlotte announced campus changes and safety protocols Wednesday in place for Friday’s first football game of the season against Middle Tennessee State University at home.

According to the school, “changes to campus operations, including class schedules and parking will be in place” in an effort “to preserve the safety of the campus community.”

The school said that alternate arrangements will be made for classes scheduled after 2:30 p.m. and that faculty must communicate those changes directly to students. Additionally, employees not attended the game are asked to leave campus by 3 p.m.

All guests and spectators are asked to wear a mask throughout Friday’s game (but can pull down masks when actively eating or drinking). Masks are required on all shuttle buses.

Tailgating on campus is permitted, however, Lot 26, which houses the student tailgate, will be closed for Friday’s game vs. Middle Tennessee. Students are still permitted to tailgate in smaller groups in other locations.

Students can claim their tickets through the online system and single game tickets for faculty, staff, and other spectators can be purchased through the Charlotte 49ers website.

The game-day event parking and traffic management plan will be in effect all day. High traffic volume, restricted parking and restrained movement around campus is expected from 3:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Lot 25, Lot 7, Lot 7a, Lot 14, Lot 23, Lot 29, Lot 29A, CRI Lots 2 and 3, and the rooftop levels of Union Deck, West Deck and CRI Deck will convert to football parking. Vehicles without a game-day permit will be towed at the owner’s expense.

At 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Lot 26, Cone Deck, Union Deck, West Deck, CRI Deck and CRI Lots 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A will close and convert to football parking. Vehicles without a game-day permit will be towed at the owner’s expense

Campus entrances will close to general traffic by 3:30 p.m. Friday except for the main entrance off University City Boulevard and the east entrance off John Kirk Drive. Phillips Road will be closed to all but emergency and service vehicles.

Lot 25 is designated for football parking. All vehicles parked in Lot 25 must be moved before 5 a.m. Friday or risk being towed to Lot 6; tow fee is $85. Park your vehicle in North Deck or another R (blue) lot instead. No other resident (blue) lots are affected by football.

Regular Niner Transit routes will start to transition to football service at 3:30 p.m. with full football shuttle service in place by 4:30 p.m. Regular service resumes an hour after the game ends. Football shuttles appear as dark and light brown icons on the UNCCNextRide app. The Shopping Shuttle will not operate on Friday; service will resume at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.

For more information, visit the Charlotte49ers website.