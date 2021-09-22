UNCC hits record enrollment with largest freshman class in University history

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — For the third consecutive year, UNCC has set an enrollment record. There are now 30,000 students who go to school at the university. The current freshman class is the largest in University history with 4,246 students.

Students FOX 46 spoke to say they chose UNCC for a variety of reasons.

“I wanted to stay in state,” one woman said.

“I came here, the campus is so beautiful,” said another.

Katie Macdougall said, “I want to be able to use my tuition and not just pay it.”

The freshman class saw a 6.4% increase from 2020.

“We were able to offer in-person campus tours throughout the year where many institutions had to go virtual only,” said Claire Kirby, Associate Provost for Enrollment Management.

Macdougall, a Niner Guide said, “We play a big role in that. We show students our campus, we show parents where their students will be living,” she continued, “Personally, when I came onto campus my first time after COVID, I was like, ‘yes, this is my home.”

The National Student Clearinghouse says, nationally, female college students outnumber men. At UNCC, females make up 52% of the current freshman class.

“We definitely see more women in the incoming class and more of them choosing majors that are more in line with some of those STEM disciplines than in years past,” Kirby said.

Some students say UNCC’s success is intertwined with the Queen City’s growth.

“Not only is the university growing, but the city of Charlotte, so it’s growing together,” said Alyssa Faustin.

“I think it’s the whole environment with Charlotte,” said student Tony Muraca. “I think the school itself is connected to the city a lot, we have the light rail that students can use for free.”

While the focus is on academics, a few people on campus said you can’t count out athletics and the buzz that 49ers head football coach Will Healy is creating.