UNC Charlotte to stay remote until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte announced Monday that classes will stay remote until February 22 amid increased coronavirus risks across the state.

University Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the school has been monitoring state and local data and consulting with public health officials to analyze the ongoing COVID-19 risk.

Positive cases and positivity rates have continued to climb across North Carolina, prompting the University to delay in-person classes.

“In consideration of all facts and feedback, and in consultation with UNC System President Peter Hans and public health officials, we are making the following adjustments to our spring semester with the health of our campus and larger community as our guiding principle,” Gaber said.

Remote classes will begin as scheduled on January 20.

There will be no classes from February 8-12, maintaining a weeklong break in the semester for students. Remote classes will continue Feb. 15-19.

For students moving into residence hall ahead of Feb. 22, the UNC Charlotte will not have assignments or tests on Feb. 18 and 19 and students who miss class while moving in will have their absence excused.

