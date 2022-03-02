CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Walking around campus right now at UNC Charlotte, you will notice a significant amount of mask-wearing. For now, that’s largely because of a mask requirement in many indoor spaces on campus, including classrooms.

However, starting Monday, that will change when masks become optional. The university will join Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in ending their respective requirements for face coverings, which have been in place largely since the pandemic began, and part of a larger amount of mandates that are starting to expire.

Still in place are federal requirements for masks on all forms of public transportation, including ride-share services. The policy is effective until March 18, though it could be extended.

Locally, the Mecklenburg County Courthouse announced plans to keep their mask requirements through the end of March.

Students at UNC Charlotte expressed reservations about the requirement ending but noted that they may likely continue to mask up after the end of the requirement.

“I just think it’s going to cycle back and we’re going to see a rise in cases,” said senior Liam Caldwell.

Federal officials have revised their guidance on face coverings for COVID-19 prevention, noting changing case counts and research, along with new treatments to fight the virus.