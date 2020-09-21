UNC Charlotte sees record enrollment with over 30,000 students

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte set an enrollment record this semester with more than 30,000 students, despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The University said around 4,000 new first-year students, 2,600 transfer students and 2,400 new graduate students pushed the total enrollment to 30,146, the highest in the school’s 75-year history.

“This record-breaking enrollment is a testament to UNC Charlotte’s long-standing focus on affordability, accessibility and opportunity for deserving students,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Chosen for its high academic achievement, the freshman class brings an average weighted GPA of 3.9. In fact, a greater percentage of all new undergraduates earned institutional merit-based and external scholarships compared to last year’s incoming students.”

The rise in enrollment comes as universities across the country work to balance in-person and virtual education due to COVID-19.

The university credited a quick implementation of live and pre-recorded virtual admissions events and one-on-one Zoom sessions with admissions counselors, professors and current students.

UNC Charlotte began classes as scheduled on September 7, but delayed the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person instruction until Thursday, Oct. 1.

