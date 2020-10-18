UNC Charlotte has COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple residence halls

After a delayed start to the academic calendar, UNC Charlotte is now facing a series of issues on campus with the coronavirus.

The university says two residence halls have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks, one involving 8 students and the other with 6 students.

There is also another cluster involving both on and off-campus students but further detail was not provided.

The university says anyone who tested positive is now in isolation and receiving medical treatment. All close contacts have been asked to quarantine. Students who tested negative will be allowed to resume normal activities.

Last week the Niners men’s basketball team suspended team activities indefinitely due to an outbreak involving team members.

The Niners football squad has now had three games postponed due to outbreaks.

