CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a lot of mad people after seeing their car broken into on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus. Chief Jeffrey Baker telling members of student government he knew eventually as particular crimes in the city of Charlotte increased, they would on campus as well.

“Unfortunately, that’s what we’ve seen recently, and it came to our campus with somewhat of a vengeance,” Baker told the students. “We saw an inordinate number of windows broken out of our students’ vehicles.”

Baker says his department is dealing with up to forty car break-ins in two months. In comparison, there were only three reported break-ins prior to this uptick in crime.

To increase safety, police are placing mobile cameras in the parking areas hit hardest, adding more patrols, and UNC Charlotte Police are working with CMPD.

“Hopefully, we can, with them develop some suspects and maybe make an arrest on this kind of thing.”

Some students say they know if they want to protect their property more should be done like adding other deterrents.

“The south deck and the east deck don’t have gates,” says Haider Alhashem, who only parks on the visitor’s parking deck. “Basically, anyone can get into them.”

Currently, UNC Charlotte Police monitor 1,304 cameras on campus. The department has received another $1.5 million in funding for more cameras. It’s equipment that will first be installed in parking areas that need it most.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing increases in some crime,” added Baker. “That is just something we are seeing, we’re perplexed, we’d like to do more, we want to do as much as we can to prevent it, and certainly our number one goal is the safety and security of our students.”