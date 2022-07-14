CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of UNC Charlotte students are outraged after the Housing and Resident Life Office informed them that they may not have a place to stay this upcoming semester.

According to an email obtained by Queen City News, the university did not expect an increase in housing demand, and now do not have rooms for all the students who applied.

The email sent on Monday states, “As a result of high demand and a lack of cancellations that we typically see by this point in the summer, we anticipate that we will not be able to assign you space prior to the fall semester.”

It goes on to say that students can cancel their housing contracts with no financial penalty until July 18, a week after the email was sent. After that date, any students who cancel their housing application would be charged a $750 liquidation fee.

“I started crying because I was so confused,” said UNC Charlotte sophomore Aliany Garcia. “It was ridiculous that they were only giving us seven days to cancel the application with no fees. It should be no fees regardless.”

A post by SGA President Tatiyana Larson on the UNC Charlotte reddit thread states campus housing has 6,039 beds and approximately 8,000 applicants. She says it was “impossible” for the housing office to predict the heightened level of demand and the lack of housing cancellations.

Since Monday’s email, students like Fizza Ibrahim have investigated their signed housing contracts, which states that as long as they completed their application by the June 1 priority housing deadline, the school is obligated to provide housing. Though, it may be in hotels or apartments.

In a statement provided to Queen City News, a UNC Charlotte spokesperson said, “We are working with on and off-campus partners to finalize these accommodations as soon as possible so we can share more information with student residents.”

“I live two-plus hours away from campus, so I definitely can’t commute every day. I don’t have the money to live off campus,” said Ibrahim. “I’m going to stick it out because like I said, I don’t have another option. There’s nothing I can do. If I have to walk a mile-plus in the heat to my classes from that stupid hotel, then I will. That’s what I have to do to afford the school.”

A second email went out on Thursday, clarifying that students who submitted their housing applications by June 1 and did not want to cancel were guaranteed a place to stay. It also extended the no-penalty cancellation deadline to July 29.

“We feel like they sent out that first email to scare people into cancellation,” said Garcia.

“Overbooking essentially is just a problem on their part. That’s the easiest way to prevent it, is to not overbook,” said Ibrahim.