CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of students have been told they’ll be housed in hotels and off-campus apartments until dorm space becomes available.

As of Thursday, the Housing and Resident Life Office had 268 students who signed up for on-campus housing before the priority housing deadline that they did not have space for. That number is down from 440 in mid-July.

“I mean, I just think that’s a terrible situation. It’s not fair to students that chose to come here and [are] expecting to get the college experience living in a dorm,” said student Drew Zweibel.

In addition to partnering with off-campus housing alternatives, the university says they’ve offered financial incentives to students in single-occupancy dorm rooms to take on a roommate.

The school says they will only provide housing to students who submitted their applications before the June 1 priority housing deadline. Students who haven’t been assigned have until Friday to cancel their applications without a financial penalty.

“I know some of the girls I’m living with are a little worried because, on their account, it hasn’t registered yet that they have housing. So, they’re kind of freaked out. Especially with everything going on, they’re like, ‘I hope somebody doesn’t take my spot,’” said student Jenna Venditti.

It’s not the first year the university has had to turn hotel rooms into housing. Now, students are demanding a long-term solution.

“They definitely need to figure it out because this could have effects years from now. And if this keeps happening, students might choose not to come to UNC Charlotte,” said Zweibel.

Venditti sees high demand as an excellent problem: a sign of growth, outpacing the school’s ability to keep up.

“Honestly, I always thought this campus was huge, and there would never be a lack of rooms,” she said. “I’m so happy people are deciding to come here.”

Students assigned to hotels and apartments will not need to pay any extra. The school says they will also provide them with transportation to and from campus.