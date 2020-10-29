COVID-19 virus detected in UNC Charlotte residence hall sewage; residents to be tested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The coronavirus has been detected in wastewater samples from another UNC Charlotte residence hall, according to the University.

UNCC said students living in the hall must stay in the building until they are tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Students will be allowed to leave the residence hall for medical appoints and the university said it will provide meal services.

The virus was detected in the wastewater at Holshouser Hall on October 2.

“It gives you a reality check that you’re not invisible. We are all trying to have fun in college but we need to be careful,” said Sydney Smith, a first-year student who lives in Holshouser.

Experts say wastewater can identify the presence of the virus days before symptoms appear.

University researchers are helping with wastewater testing. They are routinely testing 20 different locations on campus and focusing primarily on student housing.

Anyone who tests positive or has been in close contact with someone positive will be placed in quarantine.

