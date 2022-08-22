CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The UNC Charlotte campus is bustling again, and some first-year students are taking it all in.

“The campus was a lot bigger than I expected, really,” said Patricia Tran, as she was finishing her classes for the day. “It’s really nice, the people are really nice, and the teachers, I like the teachers.”

Others have seen a few more obstacles on campus because of a room shortage.

“Only one person that I heard of,” said first-year student Parker Rufty. “But I don’t know him that well.”

A UNC Charlotte spokesperson tells Queen City News that 91 students live in an apartment complex, another 50 are split between two hotels, and 24 have moved into on-campus housing.

Students also watch out for health concerns, like contracting monkeypox or COVID.

“I think we all should be a little worried,” added Rufty. “As long as everybody is pretty responsible.”

“I do keep it in the back of my mind,” says Tran. “I try to like wash my hands, put on hand sanitizer. It really doesn’t concern me that much.”

The university is hoping students do heed the warnings. A newsletter to Niner Nation notes that taking care of your health is critical.

UNC Charlotte will be offering COVID vaccinations on campus, and the risk factors for contracting monkeypox have been distributed on campus.

Some students say they wear a mask and may wear it all year.

“I wear it, so people feel more comfortable around people wearing a mask, as opposed to people unmasked,” said transfer student Emanuel Lavan.

UNC Charlotte hopes to have all students in on-campus housing as soon as possible. Those living in hotel rooms will be the first to move on-campus.