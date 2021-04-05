UNC Charlotte reports two COVID clusters among 11 students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UNC Charlotte has reported two COVID-19 clusters in both on and off-campus housing.

University officials say the clusters were identified through their Niner Health Check system.

Six students living in off-campus housing tested positive, and the other cluster involves five students who were residing on-campus.

Officials say all of the students are isolating and receiving necessary medical care. The university is also notifying all close contacts so they can begin quarantine and/or testing as needed.

UNC Charlotte continues to encourage students to follow the 6W’s:

— Your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Wear — A face covering any time you are around other people.

— Six feet away from other people at all times. Wipe — Your workstation, equipment and other high-touch surfaces frequently with a sanitizing wipe. Don’t forget your cell phone!

— Your health. Stay home if you are sick. Cover your sneezes and cough with your elbow or a tissue. Wave— To greet colleagues and students or consider a pick axe sign. Avoid handshakes.

The university is also offering vaccines to students. The next clinic will be on Monday, April 12. More details and registration information will be shared as soon as they are available.

Click here for additional information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Mecklenburg County.