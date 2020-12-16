UNC Charlotte reports more COVID cases in residence halls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): UNC Charlotte has reported more positive COVID-19 tests in three campus residence halls.

All residents and staff in the halls will now have to remain in the buildings until they can be tested for COVID-19.

Residents will receive meal service from the school until their results are returned and anyone who tests positive or are identified as close contacts of someone who tests positive will be placed in quarantine/isolation.

The school has been using a wastewater testing system in an effort to protect the campus to further stop the spread of COVID-19.

