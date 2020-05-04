UNC Charlotte pushes back Fall sememster

UNC Charlotte has decided to push their Fall semester back by two weeks, not allowing students to come back to campus for classes until September.

“After consultation with public health and UNC System officials, we have made the decision to begin our fall semester on Monday, September 7,” a statement from University officials said.

Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are seeing the flattening of the virus’s curve as a result of social distancing, but county health officials say the peak in the outbreak is expected to hit mid-June.

“The health of our students and employees, especially those who may be at higher risk, is our top priority in making this decision.”

Based on this information, the school has decided to reorder the Fall schedule. The complete schedule is being worked on and will be released soon with specific dates that will include a move-in guide, semester and holiday breaks, academic deadlines and plans for graduation.

We know you have many more questions about how life on campus will work when you return with social distancing protocols in place, how classes will be delivered, and other important topics. We are committed to getting you those answers as quickly as we can.

School officials are also reminding students that about $12 million in grant money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is available for qualifying undergraduate and graduate students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.

University leaders have developed a plan for how the money will be distributed to those students identified as having the highest need based on their most recent FAFSA application.

Grant amounts will vary by student and are unique to each student’s circumstances.

To be eligible for CARES Act funds, students must have been enrolled in spring 2020 and registered for fall 2020 classes, eligible to receive federal financial aid, and have filed a 2020-2021 FAFSA.

Grants are expected to be delivered in two to three weeks.

For more information, click here.

