UNC Charlotte offers in-person instruction for select students and programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Select students at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are heading back into the classroom for in-person instruction on Thursday.

The university is welcoming back freshman students, transfer students, and continuing education students in the following areas of study: engineering, science labs, studio and performance arts, architecture, and the College of Health and Human Servies.

A number of safety measures are being implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 on the university’s campus, including but not limited to: requiring a daily digital health assessment that screens employees and students for COVID-19 symptoms, providing campus coronavirus testing, allowing students to have an individual room in residence halls, reducing class sizes, increasing campus cleaning and requiring the flu shot.

University officials could not immediately provide the exact number of students returning to campus for in-person instruction but stated 3,100 students moved into residence halls for fall of 2020.

The campus has close to 30,000 students enrolled.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Currently, the university has nine active, on-campus COVID-19 cases. Per the school’s website, this is defined as the number of students and employees who:

Have met the CDC guidelines for quarantine or isolation in the past 14 days.

Have been on campus during the same time period, resulting in necessary contract tracing for other employees or students.

The school says following Thanksgiving break, all classes including final exams, will remain online.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM