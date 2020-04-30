UNC Charlotte holds virtual remembrance ceremony 1 year after deadly campus shooting

Today marks one year since a gunman killed two students and injured four others inside a classroom at UNC-Charlotte.

Although there are no students on campus because of the pandemic…but they’re still finding ways to remember that day online.

“It’s a day that is like 911 for most people they remember where they were they remember what they did they remember who they called, they remember when they heard the news of two students having been killed,”

Six students shot by their former classmate at unc-charlotte one year ago. The day frozen in time for Chancellor Philip Dubois and so many students who were on campus during the tragic incident.

“It seems like yesterday because we’ve thought about it every single day since a year ago,” he said.

Riley Howell and reed parlier were killed that day. Rami al-ramadhan, sean dehart, emily houpt and drew pescaro were shot, survivors living every day with the scars.

“I think that’s where it was surprising because you never know and it had that different kind of feel to it because it was on our campus,” Chandler Crean said.

In the days following the shooting students and community members poured out love and support for the victims’ families and the survivors.

It said to me that this is their university and they’d finally come to realize that in unfortunately a very painful way,” said DuBois.

Wounds were reopened in September when the gunman Trystan Terrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

According to prosecutors, Terrell said he guesses the shooting was a “cry for help” and that college had put him in debt.

UNCC campus is empty now as students had to leave and finish the semester online because of the coronavirus pandemic. They can’t physically be together for the remembrance ceremony, but they still found a way to honor those affected.

“It looks extremely different with COVID-19 to where we’re together remotely to where it’s not really the same as if we were together on campus,” said Crean.

