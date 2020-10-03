UNC Charlotte dorm residents tested for COVID-19 after traces of virus found in building wastewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UNC-Charlotte officials are testing every student in one residence hall for COVID-19 after the university found traces of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus, in the building’s wastewater.

The school tells FOX 46 that they went door-to-door, testing the 160 students who live in Holshouser Hall. The students are being asked to stay inside until the test results are returned sometime Saturday.

“It gives you a reality check that you’re not invisible. We are all trying to have fun in college but we need to be careful,” said Sydney Smith, a first year student who lives in Holshouser.

In an email, the students found out about the routine testing that detected the virus in the wastewater Friday morning. Campus researchers launched the effort as a safety measure. Experts say wastewater can identify the presence of the virus days before symptoms appear.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Residents are required to stay in place except to pick up to-go meals, accept meal delivery or attend medical appointments. Outside the hall, UNCC staff handed out bags of food to students.

The news comes on the second day of in-person learning for UNCC. The university originally delayed the start of in-person classes.

Students are hopeful they will be able to stay on campus as long as they can.

“I’m kind of worried it could spread. We just got here a week ago and started later than other campuses that have been sent home,” said Blake Wasko, a first year student.

“I do think everyone wants to stay as much as I do so people are wearing their masks and doing what they have to do,” said Taitum James, a first year student who lives near Holshouser.

University researchers are helping with the wastewater testing. They are routinely testing 20 different locations on campus and focusing primarily on student housing.

Anyone who tests positive or have been in close contact with someone positive will be placed in quarantine.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE