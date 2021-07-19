UNC Charlotte confirms first COVID cluster since the spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – UNC Charlotte confirmed a new COVID-19 cluster through its testing and contact tracing protocols on Monday.

The cluster involves five students who are residing on and off-campus.

However, there is a worry that the clusters could be making a comeback with the new semester beginning in a month.

“People going back on campus feels like this is something we’ve surpassed, finally, with everything opening back up,” student Angie Maestre said.

But everyone knows COVID-19 is not over yet.

“It’s not ‘I think the worst is going to happen’, but it is nerve-wracking,” Maestre added.

Maestre didn’t know about the university’s new cluster until Fox 46 informed her. It might not sound like a lot but these are among the first to show up since spring graduation.

This comes as there are questions on what the fall semester will look like.

“People in class, being close proximity to each other, is going to put people in danger,” student Auri Witherspoon said.

UNC Charlotte is planning for a return to full operations but masks are still required in classrooms whether you’re vaccinated or not.

Things are set to be looser than last semester and a lot different from what UNCC’s chancellor laid out last year.

The big hope now this year is COVID clusters or not, is that more people get vaccinated and that ‘The new normal’ goes away soon.