UNC-CH delays start of spring semester by 2 weeks, cancels traditional spring break

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Thursday that the 2021 spring semester will start two weeks later than originally planned.

Classes will begin Jan. 29, “providing the maximum time between winter break and the start of classes,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a release.

The chancellor also said there will not be a Spring Break “in an effort to limit any potential spread of the virus caused by travel during an extended break.”

Guskiewicz said students made it known that more breaks were needed throughout the semester.

“We will incorporate five days either individually or in combined clusters for that purpose. In addition, the schools and deans will make clear that these wellness days are intended as breaks from the semester – not for studying,” he said.

The dates of these breaks will be released soon.

Spring commencement is now scheduled for May 16 as the last day of classes will occur May 5.

Exams will be given May 7-14.

Registration for the spring 2021 semester will start on Nov. 30.

