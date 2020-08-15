UNC at Chapel Hill confirms clusters of COVID-19 cases

CHAPEL HILL, NC – OCTOBER 04: A general view of the Bell Tower on the campus of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported two separate clusters of COVID-19 cases in two of their dorms.

A “cluster” is five or more cases that are in close proximity in location.

The campus has been notified of these clusters and the individuals in the clusters have been identified and are currently in isolation. The Orange County Health Department has also been notified and is and are working to identify any additional potential exposures.

All residents in these living spaces have been given additional information about the clusters and next steps.

Contact tracing has been initiated and those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider, Campus Health (919-966-2281) or the University Employee Occupational Health Clinic (919-966-9119).