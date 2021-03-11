Unaffiliated Greek life events blamed for Duke University’s largest spike in COVID-19 cases yet

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University said events held by unaffiliated Greek life organizations contributed to more than 100 students testing positive for COVID-19 in less than a week.

Between Friday and Tuesday, 102 undergraduate students tested positive for COVID-19. Tuesday’s 32 new cases are the highest single-day count within the student population since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an email from Duke Student Affairs to undergraduate students.

Furthermore, the email said the majority of students in the group are either part of a Greek organization or are first-year male students. Many cases were connected to the off-campus rush activities and parties hosted by people connected to the Durham Interfraternity Council.

“I think maybe people are lightening up a little,” a Duke University sophomore told CBS 17. “So that’s kind of where it’s coming from. People are like eager to maybe start rushing for next semester, things like that, start meeting people.”

Duke’s Office of Conduct and Community Standards is investigating the matter.

The email said Durham-based Duke students must not host or attend gatherings with 10 or more people present. They cannot host, attend, or participate in any in-person rush events whether they are on or off-campus.

“We ask the entire student community to renew its commitment to our collective goal of looking out for each other and completing our semester on campus. In a year of loss, let’s come together to ensure that our seniors can complete their time at Duke without additional interruption and that the campus community can get through a hard-fought year without wholly preventable and dangerous setbacks,” the email said.

“I think that if a certain group of first-year males on East weren’t being careless right now about frats, then I wouldn’t have to worry about curfews or restrictions would keep me from going to work in a little bit,” said a Duke Freshman who was in her way to work on Wednesday. “Most of us [students] are doing our best and we’re being careful and trying to live in the little parameters that we have and that’s being threatened by a smaller group of people.”