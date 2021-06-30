Uber, Lyft driver shortage might affect your ride home during holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Bars and restaurants are finally and the 4th of July is finally here. However, getting around this weekend might be harder than you think.

Uber, Lyft and ride shares across the nation are far and few between but a driver shortage, even in Charlotte, is fueling longer wait times and expensive trips.

The prices are going up and they’re charging.

With fewer drivers on the road, requests on the app are going unanswered, and when a car does show up, many should expect to reach deep in their pockets.

“Everything is closing at 2 a.m,” one Uber passenger said. “The Uber I was gonna take took like 18 minutes to get to us. And then after that the ride it was almost $30 and I just stay right down the street.

Platforms are in a crunch to beat the holiday weekend rush and are offering incentives for new and returning drivers such as driver referral bonuses, trip boosts and fuel rewards at select gas stations.

Alternative ways to get around town are on the mind of some people, with a light rail ticket in hand or a scooter ready ride.

“Lime scooters are the way to go,” Piero Torres said. “It’s the quickest way to go. It’s fast and easy – it’s the way to go.

AAA is not offering ‘Tipsy Toe’ this year in North or South Carolina, so make a plan early and designate a driver.