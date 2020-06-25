Lowe’s customer assaulted, shot at in York County; suspects caught

YORK, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they shot at and attacked a customer at a York, S.C., Lowe’s Wednesday before leading police on a chase.

Joseph Wayne Allen, 37, and Earl Thomas Matthew Erickson, 32, were taken into custody Wednesday night, June 24 after the chase ended near Sharon, S.C., according to the York Police Department.

Erickson is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police records. Erickson was free on bond from a 2019 drug charge, records show.

Allen has been charged with shoplifting, police said. Additional warrants against both are pending.

York Police said they were called to a local Lowe’s home improvement center when a customer near the garden center was assaulted as two suspects tried to leave the store with stolen items.

One of the suspects reportedly fired a shot at the customer who had been beaten. The victim was not wounded by the gunshot, York Police said.

The suspects then sped away in a van. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office pursued the two suspects and were able to place both under arrest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The case remains under investigation by the York Police and York County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen and Erickson remain in the York County Jail without bond.